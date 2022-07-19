The euro is higher today and I suspect some of that is related to optimism about Nord Stream I pipeline flows.

The pipeline is currently undergoing scheduled maintenance but there's a looming question about whether it will be restarted on Friday as scheduled.

A fresh report from Bloomberg says Germany will wait until Monday to determine whether Russia has cut off gas supply via the pipeline. That will put traders in a difficult position because no one will want to caught out at next week's open.

This weekend tweet on the weekend from a Russian diplomat wasn't promising. TTF prices are flat today at €159.