Germany consumer price index data for January (preliminary) was due on the 31st of January. It was postponed due to a technical data processing problem, the country's statistics office Destatis said0

Its coming up later today instead, at 0700 GMT, 0200 US Eastern time:

Higher inflation is going to keep the ECB on the boil with another 50bp rate hike expected at the next meeting, due on March 16: