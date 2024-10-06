German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported over the weekend on a dour forecast from German's economy ministry, planning a downgrade to its 2024 economic growth forecast.

The new forecast will be for negative 0.2% growth, i.e. a shrinking economy, for 2024

prior forecast was for +0.3%

2023 recorded a 0.3% contraction

For 2025, the forecast will be:

+1.1% (prior forecast +1%)

for 2026, +1.6%

The higher forecasts for 2025 and 2026 are based on implementation of government measures to stimulate growth.