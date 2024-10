The picture continues to dim in Germany and the economy ministry is out with lower forecasts, something that was hinted at earlier this week.

GDP seen -0.2% in 2024 vs +0.3% prior

Expects +1.1% in 2025 vs +1.0% prior

Sees 1.6% growth in 2026

Sees 2024 inflation at 2.2% vs 2.4% prior

Sees 2.0% inflation in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026

Exports expected to contract 0.1% after falling 0.3% last year

Those aren't the kind of numbers that call for holding rates at high levels.