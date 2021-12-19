"There will not be a lockdown before Christmas here. But we will get a fifth wave - we have crossed a critical number of Omicron infections"
- Ruled out a Christmas shut-in and did not expect there to be a "hard lockdown" after the holidays either.
- reiterated his call to make vaccination compulsory ... "I believe we can defeat this if we close the gaps in vaccination with mandatory vaccines. That is my clear conviction"
---
While it appears that the Omicron variant triggers less severe illness there are two specific factors that could nevertheless result in a hospitalisation surge:
- the variant appears to much more transmissible, thus great numbers of people with the infection will translate into some getting very ill
- the unvaccinated are vulnerable
I'm not certain this is an exact likeness to the bug, K? ;-)