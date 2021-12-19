"There will not be a lockdown before Christmas here. But we will get a fifth wave - we have crossed a critical number of Omicron infections"

Ruled out a Christmas shut-in and did not expect there to be a "hard lockdown" after the holidays either.

reiterated his call to make vaccination compulsory ... "I believe we can defeat this if we close the gaps in vaccination with mandatory vaccines. That is my clear conviction"

---

While it appears that the Omicron variant triggers less severe illness there are two specific factors that could nevertheless result in a hospitalisation surge:

the variant appears to much more transmissible, thus great numbers of people with the infection will translate into some getting very ill

the unvaccinated are vulnerable

