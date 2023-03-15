2023 growth forecast 0.5% (previously 0.3%)

2024 growth forecast 1.4% (previously 1.3%)

2023 inflation forecast 5.4%

2024 inflation forecast 2.1%

"The German economy is struggling to emerge from the energy crisis. The economic consequences of the war in Ukraine have stalled the recovery from the pandemic and noticeably depressed the level of gross domestic product. High inflation is reducing households' disposable incomes and leading to a decline in private consumer spending in the current year."