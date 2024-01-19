Nearly all 'Fitch 20' economies will see central banks cut interest rates in 2024

The policy pivot will be widespread but not steep

Rates at the end of this year will still remain far above pre-pandemic levels

Expects no further rate hikes by the Fed, ECB, or BOE moving forward

Sees 75 bps rate cut by major central banks by year-end

This isn't anything surprising but implicitly, they are saying that markets are pricing in too many rate cuts for the time being. The full report can be found here (may be gated).