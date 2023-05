Full Story

Global gold demand fell in the first three months of 2023 as large purchases by central banks and Chinese consumers were offset by reduced investor buying, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Friday.

Total demand amounted to 1,081 tonnes, down 13% from the first quarter of 2022, the WGC said in its latest quarterly demand trends report.

Demand shot to an 11-year high in 2022 thanks to the biggest central bank on record. Gold prices, meanwhile, are near record highs above $2,000 an ounce.