Reuters is citing six industry sources as saying that several oil and gas trading desks are struggling to execute trades to start European trading. Meanwhile, some Indian brokerages are also out of commission amid tech outages. This started with Microsoft reporting that their cloud services were down just about an hour ago. But it looks like it isn't quite so much "just a glitch".

Several major airlines have already seen flights grounded due to communication issues, including Delta, United and American Airlines. In Berlin, air traffic is now halted until at least 0800 GMT. Besides that, there are banks and other services spanning from the UK to Australia also reporting issues at the moment.

If anything else, it shows how dependent the world is on functioning with Microsoft systems. Interesting, eh?