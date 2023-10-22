Sunday evening futures has begun.

US equity index futures gapped up

gold has gapped down, oil also

I posted over the weekend that:

Mentioning that:

No ground war over the weekend should be likely to prompt tentative moves back into non-safe haven assets at the beginning of the new trading week.

If there is once again to ground war move during the week we'll do it all again late this week, with moves (at the margin) to havens for the weekend and then,m if no ground war over the weekend, back into 'risk' come Sunday evening/Monday.

Meanwhile major FX rates are litle changed.