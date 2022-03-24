Gold is higher for the second day, breaking to the upside after a week of consolidation.

With the mood stabilizing in broader markets, traders are having a second look at gold. With the US cutting off Russia from the dollarized financial system, non-friendly countries and people in them may be looking at gold as more of a safe haven than dollars.

Technically, I like what I'm seeing here as gold held at the 61.8% retracement of the February rally, consolidated and is now moving higher. The high last month at $2050 threatens a major double-top but a third try would likely break it and then it's open skies.