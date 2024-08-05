gold 10 mins
Gold held up through the Asian session and into Europe but it's cracked now, joining in the market puke. It's now down $76 to $2366, or 3%. Silver is down 7%.

This kind of price action is typical in gold as it makes a great safe haven until things great really bad. At that point, people are selling everything and looking for liquidity everywhere.

It's still proven to be a much better store of value that most things, particularly crypto, but if it doesn't hold $2350, then look for further liquidation.

gold daily
The trade on gold will be to buy the dip as market stabilize and the Fed begins to deliver on rate cuts.