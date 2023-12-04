Gold extended its Friday run to highs above $2140 during the early Asian morning.

Its since tumbled back to be around $2092 as I post.

Its been a bit of a choose your own adventure when posing narratives for the moves. I've heard everything ranging from driven by expectations of rate cuts (that'd be me), the imminent end of the US dollar-based monetary system and WW3 just around the corner (these are trotted about every day for the past 3 decades or so if I remember correctly, perhaps even longer for those older than me) and, the winner as far as I am concerned, its thin liquidity gyrations.