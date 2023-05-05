The latest leg of the gold bull run was predicated on:

1) An unstable banking system

2) A Fed pivot

Today we're getting a big rebound in US regional banking stocks, albeit from extremely-depressed levels. It's been aided by a JPMorgan upgrade of some names. On top of that, the US non-farm payrolls report was strong and that likely lengthens the timeline before the FOMC can cut rates.

In response, gold is down $42, or 2.1%, to $2008.

Technically, gold momentarily touched an all-time high yesterday in thin Asian trade but for all intents and purposes, the tough barrier at $2070 held. You have to zoom all the way out to a monthly chart to show how pivotal that level is.

gold monthly

I think eventually the top blows because the Fed will eventually cut and the US dollar will eventually slide but it won't be today.