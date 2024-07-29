Gold is at the lows of the day in a worsening selloff that has it down $14 to $2372. It was trading higher on the day until about an hour ago when the broader risk trade began to deteriorate.

gold 10 mins

Zooming out, gold's run above $2450 increasingly looks like a failure as a series of lower highs has followed. It's also increasingly clear that gold is a risk-sensitive trade at these levels. Today's backdrop certainly hasn't helped as a 1% rally in the S&P 500 has been erased.

However the mood could turn after the wave of tech earnings this week removes a source of angst.