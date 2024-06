Upcoming debate could put some short-term focus on upcoming US elections

Likes med-term USD upside exposure

USD upside exposure has added benefit of hedging against non-US political risks (France)

Thinks the most negative scenario for both the USD and the S&P500 is a democrat sweep, while the most positive scenario for both is a republican sweep

Below is a breakdown of their estimates for what the various election outcomes will mean for the S&P, major pairs and for 10Y treasury yields.