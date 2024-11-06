Goldman Sachs is saying that they keep its 12 month target for the S&P at 6300. The high price today reached 5907. A move to the target would imply a gain of 5.08% from the high price today.

Goldman says that downside risks are the prospect of a trade conflict. On the positive side is the prospects for changed regulatory and corporate tax policy.

The S&P is on pace to close at a new record level today. The prior high closing level came in at 5864.67. The current price trades at 5887.45 up 103.85 points or 1.81%. That's it largest gain since August 8. The S&P is up 23.46%

The Dow industrial average is leading the major indices with a gain of 1280 points or 3.03%. That gain would represent the largest one day gain since November 10, 2022. The Dow is on pace for a record close if it could stay above 43275.91. The current price trades at 43475.68. For the Dow, the index is up 15.44%

The NASDAQ index is up 385 points or 2.08% for its largest gain since September 19. It is on pace for a record on a close above 18712.75. For the year the NASDAQ is up 25.4%.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 100 points or 4.46%. That's its biggest gain since November 14, 2023