I seem to be posting the 'Goldman Sachs forecast $100 oil' around once a week or so.

This, for example from February 5:

They're at it again, same dollar number forecast. Not that there is anything wrong with that, just don't treat it as new news.

In a nutshell, crude prices should rise to $100/bbl by the end of the year due to

underinvestment

shale constraints

OPEC discipline

and strong Chinese demand

From the horse's mouth, GS say $100 by the end of the year is on the radar:

“as the market pivots back to deficit with underinvestment, shale constraints and OPEC discipline ensuring supply does not meet demand”

---

Its been heavy going for the stuff:

While the slide for equities on Tuesday had fingers pointing at strong economic data likely to incite further Federal Reserve rate hikes the moribund oil price has fingers pointing at a weaker economy weighing on demand. Go figure.