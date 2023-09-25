Goldman Sachs says that while a sustained climb in oil prices could slow consumption and economic growth it will be a "manageable headwind" for the U.S. economy.

"While we forecast consumption growth to slow during the fall and winter, we think higher oil prices are unlikely to cause consumer spending and GDP to decline"

The note from GS economists goes on to discuss four key reasons why the Goldman team isn't too concerned about the surge in oil prices. In summary: