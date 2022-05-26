Coming up at 1230 GMT from the US on Friday, 27 May 2022:
- April Core PCE price index, used as an indication to inflation
- This is a less volatile measure of the PCE price index, it strips out food and energy prices
- Published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis
Goldman Sachs forecast is a little under the consensus (see pic of calendar below):
- +0.21% m.m, " now corresponding to a year-over-year rate of +4.74%"
This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .
The times in the left-most column are GMT.
The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.
The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.
Under 5% would be the first time in 2022: