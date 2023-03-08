This is via the folks at eFX.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.
- Goldman Sachs argues that the case for structural GBP weakness has diminished this year but stays short of turning outright GBP bull.
- "We highlighted that the case for idiosyncratic Sterling weakness has diminished this year. For one, the drop in natural gas prices has led to a much more upbeat growth outlook, which was reflected in the February PMIs. Second, while in our view the Windsor deal is not a game changer in itself (it mostly affects trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK), it highlights that the political winds are (for now) blowing towards an "ever-closer Union", and that is likely to be the course into the next election," GS notes.
- "However, we still would by no means be turning into structural Sterling bull," GS adds.
---
Weekly cable: