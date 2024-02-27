Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon spoke at a UBS Group conference on Tuesday. He says he is uncertain that the US can avoid a recession:

The world is set up for a soft landing.

The market certainly perceives there’s a very, very high delta to a soft landing.

My own view is it’s a little bit more uncertain than that.

Soloman pointed to softer consumer spending, geopolitical escalation, and the potential for delayed Fed rate cuts:

He conveyed conversations he has had a number of business executives who have told him that paycheck-to-paycheck spending behaviors have been tightening up in recent months ... "that lower part of the economy is a little bit softer."

"I think the world is more fragile. We have three geopolitical kind of hotspots at the moment. That has to be a headwind to global growth, that has to put some inflationary pressure into the overall ecosystem. So, I just think we're operating pretty well, but just with a higher level of uncertainty that the market is pricing in,"

Expectations for the Federal Reserve easing cycle have been pushed out