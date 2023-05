Goldman Sachs’s China economist cites China’s emerging industries purchasing managers index (EPMI):

recorded an uptick in May

EPMI is widely seen as a leading indicator of China’s official manufacturing PMI

suggests that “a tentative sign that manufacturing activity may begin to stabilize”

GS look for the manufacturing PMI to be at a still contractionary 49.8. from 49.22 in April.

Earlier preview:

Due at at 0130 GMT, which is 9.30pm on Tuesday, 30 May 2023 US Eastern time: