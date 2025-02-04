Goldman Sachs are about as caught up in headline ping-pong as the rest of us.
From earlier in the week:
Most recently from GS:
On China - “large tariffs pose downside risk to our S&P 500 earnings estimates and return expectations.”
- firms absorbing higher input costs resulting from tariffs would squeeze margins and hit profits
- if firms pass the higher costs on to their customers sales might suffer
- every 5% increase in the US tariff rate would lessen the S&P 500 earnings per share by about 1% to 2%
- if planned tariffs become reality GS will reduce its S&P 500 earnings-per-share forecasts by roughly 2% to 3% ... “not taking into account any additional impact from major financial conditions tightening or a larger-than-expected effect of policy uncertainty on corporate or consumer behavior”
- "China retaliatory measures to have only limited impact on energy prices"