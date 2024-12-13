The BOE is expected to pause on rate cuts next week but it will only be a matter of time before the economic situation in the UK starts to pressure them into moving at a quicker pace, similar to what we have seen from the ECB in recent months.
The BOE is expected to pause on rate cuts next week but it will only be a matter of time before the economic situation in the UK starts to pressure them into moving at a quicker pace, similar to what we have seen from the ECB in recent months.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read