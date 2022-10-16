Goldman 2023 UK economic output forecast:

expect a 1% contraction (the previous forecast was a 0.4% contraction)

GS adds that core inflation is expected at 3.1% at the end of 2023 (previously forecast 3.3%)

"Folding in weaker growth momentum, significantly tighter financial conditions, and the higher corporation tax from next April, we downgrade our UK growth outlook further and now expect a more significant recession"

-

Meanwhile the political firestorm in the UK continues. There will be an attempt to remove new PM Truss this week.

GBP update:

Weekend news gave GBP a pop:

Bank of England Gov Bailey says the next interest rate hike could be higher than expected