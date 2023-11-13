Goldman Sachs have downgraded their view on Hong Kong-traded China stocks.

cut Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies to market-weight

cut Hong Kong firms to underweight

remains overweight on Chinese onshore shares

Citing

low earnings growth and a potential consensus downgrade

slowing growth stemming from the housing sector downturn, high debt levels, and adverse demographics

GS upgraded shares in India:

India is expected to see “the best structural growth prospects in the region”

mid-teens earnings growth over the next two years

