Goldman Sachs have downgraded their view on Hong Kong-traded China stocks.

  • cut Hong Kong-listed Chinese companies to market-weight
  • cut Hong Kong firms to underweight
  • remains overweight on Chinese onshore shares

Citing

  • low earnings growth and a potential consensus downgrade
  • slowing growth stemming from the housing sector downturn, high debt levels, and adverse demographics

GS upgraded shares in India:

  • India is expected to see “the best structural growth prospects in the region”
  • mid-teens earnings growth over the next two years
india Hong Kong 13 November 2023

Via Wikipedia map