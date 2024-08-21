Sheesh. There are 74 days until the US presidential election. Maybe its just me, but that seems a long, long time where anything could happen.

Anyway, Goldman Sachs economists have tipped US Vice President Harris to win. They say the most likely outcome is Harris Prez, with a divided government.

GS cite her current lead of around 1.5% in national polling averages. Also that she holds a slight lead in the pivotal state of Pennsylvania.

Anyway, over to the comments. By all means cheer for your team, but any objective comments, particularly on picking a winner with 10+ weeks of the campaign to go, are also welcome.