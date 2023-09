Goldman Sachs forecasts for the US jobs market data due Friday, 1 September 2023:

We estimate nonfarm payrolls rose by 149k in August

our forecast embeds a 26k one-time drag from thee combination of Hollywood worker strikes (-18k) and Yellow trucking layoffs (-8k)

We estimate that the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.5%, in line with consensus

reflecting a modest rise in household employment and unchanged labor force participation (at 62.6%)

