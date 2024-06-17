EUR/USD daily

Goldman Sachs maintains its EUR/USD forecast at 1.05 for the next 3 to 6 months. The outlook is influenced by potential political uncertainties and the resulting policy divergence, which could weaken the Euro.

Key Points:

Political Uncertainty Impact: Euro Weakening: Political uncertainty, especially around elections, may erode progress in economic indicators, inviting further policy divergence.

Political uncertainty, especially around elections, may erode progress in economic indicators, inviting further policy divergence. Soft Data Influence: Recovering Euro area activity momentum has been preventing EUR downside, but political uncertainties could alter this dynamic. Policy Divergence: Impact of Political Events: The post-election environment might lead to changes in policy, affecting the Euro's strength.

The post-election environment might lead to changes in policy, affecting the Euro's strength. Next Week’s Flash PMIs: These indicators will only partially capture the impact of the election announcement, leaving room for further developments. Market Dynamics: "Low Flow Zone": The period between now and the US election is expected to be characterized by low market activity, influenced by political uncertainties.

The period between now and the US election is expected to be characterized by low market activity, influenced by political uncertainties. Disruption Potential: The market might act as a forcing mechanism, leading to more "disruption" and affecting the Euro's value.

Conclusion:

Goldman Sachs continues to forecast EUR/USD at 1.05 over the next 3 to 6 months, considering potential political uncertainties and the resulting policy divergence. The anticipation of a low activity period between now and the US election further supports this outlook.