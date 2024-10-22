Goldman Sachs with a view on the euro, running 'tariff' scenarios for the US election outcome:

  • if the Republican party win the presidency and Congress could lead to higher tariffs
  • 10% U.S. tariff on all imports
  • 20% on Chinese products
  • tax cuts
  • would likely push up inflation
  • would likely lead to Federal Reserve interest rate rises, to US rates much higher than in the EU
  • could cause the US dollar to rise sharply and euro to drop by up to 10%

GS also run a scenario on a narrower trade war, in which Trump only imposes further tariffs on China, could see the euro fall by around 3%.

GS on a Democratic sweep or divided Democratic government:

  • likely result in some initial dollar downside
