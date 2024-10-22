Goldman Sachs with a view on the euro, running 'tariff' scenarios for the US election outcome:

if the Republican party win the presidency and Congress could lead to higher tariffs

10% U.S. tariff on all imports

20% on Chinese products

tax cuts

would likely push up inflation

would likely lead to Federal Reserve interest rate rises, to US rates much higher than in the EU

could cause the US dollar to rise sharply and euro to drop by up to 10%

GS also run a scenario on a narrower trade war, in which Trump only imposes further tariffs on China, could see the euro fall by around 3%.

GS on a Democratic sweep or divided Democratic government: