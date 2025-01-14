China plans to implement a variety of stimulus measures to counter the impact of anticipated U.S. tariffs and a continued housing market downturn, according to Goldman Sachs.

The investment bank expects the Chinese government to introduce additional monetary and fiscal easing, along with support for the housing sector.

Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist, stated in an interview with Bloomberg Television that the country’s economic growth is projected to slow to 4.5% in 2025, down from an estimated 5% in 2024, aligning with broader market expectations.