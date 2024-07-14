A Goldman Sachs Asset Management view on US stoicks for the rest of 2024, in a nutshell:
- "What do we expect for the rest of the year? Essentially a flattish market"
- "Our view is that the full-year market return has been achieved in the first half"
Citing:
- earnings growth of the first half of 2024 will decelerate in the next six months
- uncertainty over Fed rate cuts and inflation
- geopolicital risks (GS think oil could be a useful hedge here, gold too)
Info from their midyear investment outlook released last week.
