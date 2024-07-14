A Goldman Sachs Asset Management view on US stoicks for the rest of 2024, in a nutshell:

"What do we expect for the rest of the year? Essentially a flattish market"

"Our view is that the full-year market return has been achieved in the first half"

Citing:

earnings growth of the first half of 2024 will decelerate in the next six months

uncertainty over Fed rate cuts and inflation

geopolicital risks (GS think oil could be a useful hedge here, gold too)

Info from their midyear investment outlook released last week.