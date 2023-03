Goldman Sachs commodities analysts with a note. In brief:

commodities to rise circa 28% in the next 12 months

see no contagion from the bank crisis into physical commodities

oil, gold to rise

gold a haven in an environment of financial risks

Chinese oil demand rising, to top 16mn bbl/day. Chinese demand rising also for other commodities.

AUD, NZD, CAD all ticking up still, USD/CAD down in Asia time: