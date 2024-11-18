Goldman Sachs sees gold as a strong hedge against potential risks from Trump-era tariffs, predicting prices will rise further in 2025.
I posted on their forecast yesterday:
Adding a little more now:
- GS highlights gold's role as a safe haven during heightened Trump trade tensions and tariff increases
- current policy uncertainty and recent market consolidation create a favorable opportunity for investing in gold
- structural demand from central banks and cyclical factors, like expected Federal Reserve rate cuts, as key drivers