GBPUSD daily

The BoE's upcoming decision presents a complex backdrop for GBP, given the mixed economic data. While a 25bp cut is well-priced, the focus will be on the Bank's tone and projections. Goldman Sachs expects gradual GBP weakness rather than an immediate sharp sell-off, but risks remain for a more dovish surprise.

Key Points:

BoE Expected to Cut Rates by 25bps: Markets have already priced in ~73bps of total rate cuts for 2025 , but Goldman Sachs expects 100bps of cuts .

, but Goldman Sachs expects . The BoE’s tone and forecasts will be key in shaping the GBP outlook. Risks for a More Dovish BoE: UK data remains mixed , making it unclear how the BoE will react.

, making it unclear how the BoE will react. The BoE may revise growth and inflation forecasts lower , creating downside risks for GBP.

, creating downside risks for GBP. If the BoE capitulates on its hawkish stance, GBP could face sharper depreciation. Market Risks and Global Factors: Higher global yields earlier this month sparked fiscal concerns —a repeat could hurt GBP.

earlier this month —a repeat could hurt GBP. A continued deterioration in UK data could also add to GBP downside.

Strategy & Conclusion:

Goldman Sachs maintains a gradual bearish view on GBP but thinks being flat is the best position in cross/GBP for now.

