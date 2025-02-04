The BoE's upcoming decision presents a complex backdrop for GBP, given the mixed economic data. While a 25bp cut is well-priced, the focus will be on the Bank's tone and projections. Goldman Sachs expects gradual GBP weakness rather than an immediate sharp sell-off, but risks remain for a more dovish surprise.
Key Points:
BoE Expected to Cut Rates by 25bps:
- Markets have already priced in ~73bps of total rate cuts for 2025, but Goldman Sachs expects 100bps of cuts.
- The BoE’s tone and forecasts will be key in shaping the GBP outlook.
Risks for a More Dovish BoE:
- UK data remains mixed, making it unclear how the BoE will react.
- The BoE may revise growth and inflation forecasts lower, creating downside risks for GBP.
- If the BoE capitulates on its hawkish stance, GBP could face sharper depreciation.
Market Risks and Global Factors:
- Higher global yields earlier this month sparked fiscal concerns—a repeat could hurt GBP.
- A continued deterioration in UK data could also add to GBP downside.
Strategy & Conclusion:
Goldman Sachs maintains a gradual bearish view on GBP but thinks being flat is the best position in cross/GBP for now.
