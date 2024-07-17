A note from Goldman Sachs, info via Reuters, citing GS 'without providing figures':

value of stocks hedge funds ditched over the last five trading sessions was the biggest since November 2022 and is close to a five-year record

de-risking has been led by the information technology sector, followed by industrial, healthcare, consumer discretionary and communications services

Goldman Sachs is a good source of such info as its one of the biggest global providers of equities trading and financing for hedge funds