Goldman Sachs has hiked its 12 month forecast for Brent crude from its previous $93 to $100.

says that "most of the rally behind us"

"We believe that OPEC will be able to sustain Brent in an $80-to-$105 range in 2024 by leveraging robust Asia-centric global demand growth"

"OPEC is unlikely to push prices to extreme levels, which would destroy its long-term residual demand"

deficit estimated at 2 mn barrels a day in Q3 2023 and of 1.1 mn barrels a day in Q4 2023

global consumption at a record level