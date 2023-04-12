I posted this earlier:

And also further from:

More on what Goldman Sachs expect, analysts at the firm have 4 scenarios depending on the outcome of the US CPI data due later today.

For y/y CPI readings:

> 6%, Goldman Sachs expect that the S&P500 sells off at least 2%

5.2% to 6%, the S&P sells off 1 to 2%

4.6% to 5.1%, the S&P rallies 50 to 100bps

and if the reading is < 4.6% GS expect the S&P to rally at least 2%

Inflation data from the US is due on Wednesday, 12 April 2023 at 8.30 am US Eastern time: