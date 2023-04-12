I posted this earlier:
More on what Goldman Sachs expect, analysts at the firm have 4 scenarios depending on the outcome of the US CPI data due later today.
For y/y CPI readings:
- > 6%, Goldman Sachs expect that the S&P500 sells off at least 2%
- 5.2% to 6%, the S&P sells off 1 to 2%
- 4.6% to 5.1%, the S&P rallies 50 to 100bps
- and if the reading is < 4.6% GS expect the S&P to rally at least 2%
Inflation data from the US is due on Wednesday, 12 April 2023 at 8.30 am US Eastern time:
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.