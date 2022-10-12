This via the folks at eFX.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.

Goldman Sachs discusses its expectations for tomorrow's US CPI print for the month of September.

"We expect a 0.41% increase in September core CPI, in line with consensus expectations for a 0.4% increase and corresponding to a 0.2pp increase in the year-over-year rate to 6.50%," GS notes.

"We forecast a 0.26% increase in headline CPI in September, a bit above consensus expectations for a 0.2% increase and corresponding to a 0.2pp decline in the year-over-year rate to 8.10%," GS adds.

Earlier: