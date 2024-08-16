USDJPY daily

Goldman Sachs discusses their outlook for USD/JPY, emphasizing the role of US rates and real rate differentials in determining the pair's future performance.

Key Points:

Dominance of US Rates: Return to Fundamentals: Goldman Sachs expects USD/JPY to align more closely with fundamentals, particularly US interest rates, following recent dislocations driven by carry trade unwinds.

Goldman Sachs expects USD/JPY to align more closely with fundamentals, particularly US interest rates, following recent dislocations driven by carry trade unwinds. Constructive US Outlook: With a more optimistic baseline for the US economy, Goldman anticipates a gradual upward trend in USD/JPY, supported by their forecasts for higher equities and a weaker Chinese yuan (CNY). Risk of US Recession: Downside Scenario: Goldman notes that if the US were to enter a recession, their rates strategists predict nominal rates could fall to 3.5-3.75%. In such a scenario, their FX model suggests a potential 5% decline in USD/JPY, with the impact likely to double when factoring in weaker equities and further carry trade unwinds. Real Rate Differentials: Increased Correlation: Goldman expects USD/JPY to become more correlated with real rate differentials moving forward, although they remain cautious about the consistency of this relationship given the recent periods of dislocation.

Goldman expects USD/JPY to become more correlated with real rate differentials moving forward, although they remain cautious about the consistency of this relationship given the recent periods of dislocation. Upside Pressure: Assuming the US avoids recession and carry trades remain attractive (despite expected additional BoJ hikes), Goldman anticipates renewed upside pressure on USD/JPY.

Conclusion:

Goldman Sachs remains cautiously optimistic about the outlook for USD/JPY, expecting it to gradually rise if the US economy remains strong and real rate differentials drive the cross higher. However, they acknowledge significant downside risks in the event of a US recession.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.