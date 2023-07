Goldman Sachs Research’s India economist is bullish India:

India is poised to become the world’s second-largest economy by 2075

Currently, India is the world’s fifth-largest economy, behind Germany, Japan, China and the U.S.

GS cite:

a burgeoning population

progress in innovation and technology

higher capital investment

rising worker productivity

The GS info comes via a CNBC report, its an interesting one worth checking out, link here.