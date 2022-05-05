For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.
- Overall, in this era of elevated and disparate inflation rates, it is time for G10 FX investors to take a page from strategies that have recently been mostly relevant for emerging markets. In particular, exchange rates should find new nominal trading ranges to account for high vs low inflation crosses-fair value is a moving target
- We see this as particularly relevant for EUR/CHF at the moment, where an uncharacteristically wide inflation differential will likely pull the cross comfortably below parity before too long
---
Weekly candles: