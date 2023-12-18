Key Themes:

Revisions in Rate-Sensitive Currencies: Goldman Sachs has made significant revisions in forecasts for currencies sensitive to interest rate changes, notably JPY, SEK, and IDR.

These adjustments primarily reflect the observed shifts in these currencies over recent months, moving away from a "higher for longer" rates scenario. Potential in Pro-Cyclical Currencies: The firm identifies substantial potential in pro-cyclical currencies, such as KRW, ZAR, AUD, NZD, and GBP.

These currencies are expected to benefit from the Federal Reserve's easing of financial conditions, contributing to the likelihood of a global economic soft landing. Moderate Returns in Key Challenger Currencies: Despite the forecasted USD weakness, Goldman Sachs anticipates relatively moderate returns from key challenger currencies like EUR, CNY, and JPY.

This outlook is based on various domestic challenges and idiosyncrasies these currencies face.

Conclusion:

Goldman Sachs' updated FX forecasts envision more pronounced USD weakness, with the most substantial revisions in rate-sensitive currencies. The bank sees notable opportunities in pro-cyclical currencies benefiting from a softer monetary stance by the Fed. However, returns from key challenger currencies are expected to be more contained, reflecting their unique domestic challenges. These themes collectively suggest a shift in the FX market dynamics, with implications for investors and traders focused on currency movements.

