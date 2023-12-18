Key Themes:
Revisions in Rate-Sensitive Currencies:
- Goldman Sachs has made significant revisions in forecasts for currencies sensitive to interest rate changes, notably JPY, SEK, and IDR.
- These adjustments primarily reflect the observed shifts in these currencies over recent months, moving away from a "higher for longer" rates scenario.
Potential in Pro-Cyclical Currencies:
- The firm identifies substantial potential in pro-cyclical currencies, such as KRW, ZAR, AUD, NZD, and GBP.
- These currencies are expected to benefit from the Federal Reserve's easing of financial conditions, contributing to the likelihood of a global economic soft landing.
Moderate Returns in Key Challenger Currencies:
- Despite the forecasted USD weakness, Goldman Sachs anticipates relatively moderate returns from key challenger currencies like EUR, CNY, and JPY.
- This outlook is based on various domestic challenges and idiosyncrasies these currencies face.
Conclusion:
Goldman Sachs' updated FX forecasts envision more pronounced USD weakness, with the most substantial revisions in rate-sensitive currencies. The bank sees notable opportunities in pro-cyclical currencies benefiting from a softer monetary stance by the Fed. However, returns from key challenger currencies are expected to be more contained, reflecting their unique domestic challenges. These themes collectively suggest a shift in the FX market dynamics, with implications for investors and traders focused on currency movements.
