Reuters cite a note it has seen from Goldman Sachs, bullish on Chinese stockmarkets.

Hedge funds snapped up battered Chinese stocks over three days last week at the fastest pace in more than five years

Most of the action last week reflected hedge funds entering into outright long positions -- betting stock prices would rise -- rather than exiting short positions.

Hedge funds mostly piled into U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies, or ADRs, as a way of buying into Chinese equities

followed by them buying mainland A-shares and Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, or H-shares

overall positioning in Chinese equities remains at five-year lows across both hedge funds and mutual funds

More at that link from Monday.