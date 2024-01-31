Reuters cite a note it has seen from Goldman Sachs, bullish on Chinese stockmarkets.
- Hedge funds snapped up battered Chinese stocks over three days last week at the fastest pace in more than five years
- Most of the action last week reflected hedge funds entering into outright long positions -- betting stock prices would rise -- rather than exiting short positions.
- Hedge funds mostly piled into U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies, or ADRs, as a way of buying into Chinese equities
- followed by them buying mainland A-shares and Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, or H-shares
- overall positioning in Chinese equities remains at five-year lows across both hedge funds and mutual funds
More at that link from Monday.