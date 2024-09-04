Goldman Sachs is forecasting a +155K headline nonfarm payroll employment number. This is slightly under the +160K consensus.

More from their preview:

  • Unemployment rate ticking down a touch to 4.2%
  • Average hourly earnings +0.3% m/m
  • Average hourly earnings +3.7% y/y
  • Participation rate 62.7%

GS cite (in summary):

  • "Big Data" indicators suggest job creation is below recent payroll trends
  • August payrolls often have a negative bias in initial reports over the past decade
  • Modest job rebound expected from July’s severe weather impact and contributions from recent immigration surges
  • Unemployment rate estimated to decrease partly due to the reversal of temporary layoffs in July (linked to auto plant retooling and extreme heat)
  • Wage pressures are easing, but positive calendar effects are influencing the rise in average earnings.
nfp Goldman Sachs preview 05 September 2024 2

Data is due at 0830 US Eastern time on Thursday, September 5, 2024.