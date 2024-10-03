Goldman Sachs now sees the SNB delivering more easing following today's lower than expected inflation data
Full Story via Newsquawk on PiQ Suite
- GS writes given the SNB's dovish guidance at its September meeting, benign inflation developments, a rise in geopolitical tensions adding further upward pressure to the currency, and Chairman Schlegel's recent comments emphasizing the SNB's commitment to keep CHF appreciation at bay
- GS now expects a further cut of 25bps at the March 2025 meeting, to a terminal rate of 0.5%
- GS sees risks skewed towards more easing in the event of further downside surprises to inflation and CHF strength, and assigns a 40% probability to a 50bps move in December.