Goldman Sachs on China's (improving) economy, citing 3 stronger signs:
- fiscal easing, strong export momentum, and subsiding weather-related risks
1. Fiscal easing - GS see signs this has recommenced in recent weeks
2. Export momentum is strong (an interesting point, it'll be tested today: Economic calendar in Asia 10 September 2024 - Chinese trade data for August)
3. Weather-related risks from the summer are likely subsiding
Combining the three GS China's property market could get some positive input.