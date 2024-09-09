Goldman Sachs on China's (improving) economy, citing 3 stronger signs:

fiscal easing, strong export momentum, and subsiding weather-related risks

1. Fiscal easing - GS see signs this has recommenced in recent weeks

2. Export momentum is strong (an interesting point, it'll be tested today: Economic calendar in Asia 10 September 2024 - Chinese trade data for August)

3. Weather-related risks from the summer are likely subsiding

Combining the three GS China's property market could get some positive input.