Goldman Sachs says that while strikes at the Chevron-operated Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG facilities in Australia will raise supply risks, the probability of long outage that could fuel a lengthy spike in gas prices are low. GS reason that:

"This is both because of the potentially large revenue losses to Chevron, the facility operator, associated with a full LNG export outage, and because of potential regulatory intervention"

GS said resolution of the industrial dispute could push Dutch TTF natural gas prices down to the €23-€33/MWh range for the rest of summer.

--

Gorgon and Wheatstone account for 5% of global supply,

work stoppages began last Friday

the union says it will stop work completely for two weeks starting September 14

Chevron has asked Australia's Fair Work Commission to intervene in the dispute

The FWC will hear the case on September 22

Wheatstone