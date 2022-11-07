These posts from earlier today on the re-opening rumours last week, & the strong denials over the weekend:
- Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 07 November 2022 (FX rates gaps on the denial)
- Weekend China news - on Saturday health officials confirmed zero COVID still in place
- ICYMI - China denied an end to COVID zero on Saturday. The US dollar is higher on Monday
- Chinese state financial media criticizes rumours of end zero COVID - urges legal response
- Apple has said that COVID restrictions in China are hurting iPhone production
Goldman Sachs say that:
- all the signs are pointing to the beginning of preparation for an eventual reopening
Which is not very encouraging, this:
- beginning
- of preparation
- for an eventual
LOL ... how many caveats do you need?
GS go on with:
- the actual reopening is still months away
because:
- elderly vaccination rates remain low
and the
- case fatality rates appear high among unvaccinated based on HK official data