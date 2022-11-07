These posts from earlier today on the re-opening rumours last week, & the strong denials over the weekend:

Goldman Sachs say that:

  • all the signs are pointing to the beginning of preparation for an eventual reopening

Which is not very encouraging, this:

  1. beginning
  2. of preparation
  3. for an eventual

LOL ... how many caveats do you need?

GS go on with:

  • the actual reopening is still months away

because:

  • elderly vaccination rates remain low

and the

  • case fatality rates appear high among unvaccinated based on HK official data
shanghai COVID 12 June 2022