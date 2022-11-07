These posts from earlier today on the re-opening rumours last week, & the strong denials over the weekend:

Goldman Sachs say that:

all the signs are pointing to the beginning of preparation for an eventual reopening

Which is not very encouraging, this:

beginning of preparation for an eventual

LOL ... how many caveats do you need?

GS go on with:

the actual reopening is still months away

because:

elderly vaccination rates remain low

and the

case fatality rates appear high among unvaccinated based on HK official data